Job networking workshop on Monday in Westport

There will be an open discussion about job searches with leaders of the [email protected] networking group on Monday, Sept. 10, at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston.

The public is invited to attend this discussion and ask questions and share information gleaned from job interviews, blogs, and speakers.

[email protected] is a networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources are free and benefit and energize members in their career searches, organizers say.

Meetings start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport. For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.