Job networking workshop on Monday

There will be an open discussion about job searches with members of the [email protected] networking group on Monday, July 2.

The public is invited to attend this open discussion and ask questions and share information gleaned from job interviews, blogs, and speakers.

[email protected] is a networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources are free and benefit and energize members in their career searches, organizers say.

Meetings start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport. For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.