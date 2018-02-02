Job group discusses the ‘mysterious black hole’

Kendra Saddler, an experienced recruiter, will present “That Mysterious Black Hole, Where Did My Application Go?” to the Mondays @7 Networking Group on Feb 5.

Saddler will share her inside view of corporate recruiting processes, business challenges, how résumés are reviewed, and what job seekers can do to maximize their chances in landing a position.

Mondays @7 meetings are free and open to the public and start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport.

Mondays @7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources benefit and energize members in their career searches, and “pay it forward” to each other and the community.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.