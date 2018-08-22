Jim Himes to join rally in Easton on Aug. 25

The Easton Democratic Town Committee and Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th District) are hosting a midterm candidate rally and Blue Wave celebration from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The community is invited to meet candidates for office at noon in front of the Easton Library, 691 Morehouse Road. There will be an “after party” to canvass for the Democratic ticket.

“We are excited to host this event with Jim,” said Adam Halberg, chair of the Easton DTC. “2016 gave us both local and national wake-up calls with the election of Donald Trump. We are watching a Republican Party nationally, and locally, who is unwilling to speak and stand up against the Trump administration.”

For more information, contact Nanette DeWester at [email protected].