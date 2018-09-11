Jewish philanthropy group launches ‘Common Threads’

This month, the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County (the Federation) will launch Common Threads, a year-long celebration of shared experiences and elements that serve to weave together an integrated Jewish community.

From September through May, a wide range of educational and cultural events hosted by congregations and organizations throughout Upper Fairfield County will offer a deep-dive exploration of the Jewish community’s diverse ancestry and heritage.

“The Federation and its many partners hope that this exciting programming framework will create the opportunity for a year of discovery — about ourselves, about our rich history, about our diversity — and, importantly, about the common threads that weave the fabric of our vibrant community together,” said David Weisberg, Federation CEO. “We are excited to learn about all the connections that exist within our vast community, and how these intersections enrich our understanding of who we are as a Jewish community.”

Common Threads kicks off on Thursday evening, Sept. 27, with a screening of Iom Romì, a 2017 documentary chronicling a day in the life of the Jewish community of Rome, followed by a talkback with the director and producer-cinematographer.

All Common Threads programs are open to the entire community and will be kept up to date at shalomct.org/commonthreads.

Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County encompasses the 15 municipalities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Georgetown, Monroe, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Rowayton, Southport, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.