January events at Easton Community Center

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

January Vacation Camp Days

ECC hosts a holiday camp program for ages 5 to 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m daily, Jan. 15-19. This program is designed for parents that need to work when their children have the day off of school. The fee is $60 for members, $75 for non-members, lunch included. Send at least one nut-free snack with each child.

BowlMor Trip

Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $75 for members, $85 for non-members, ages 10 to 15. Trip to Norwalk includes, 90 minutes of bowling, round of laser tag, unlimited soda, one slice of pizza, arcade token. Send children with extra money for additional arcade tokens.

Fire & Ice Trip (Ice Skating & Hibachi)

A trip for ages 10 to 15 includes 90 minutes on ice at Wonderland of Ice and a hibachi lunch at Ichiro in Trumbull is set for Friday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Send with extra money for Ice cream.

January Activity Night & Skate Night!

All Fairfield County middle school students may attend a night a night including skating, GaGa Ball, dancing, table games, a limbo contest, snacks and more on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parent’s Night Out

Friday, Jan. 19, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Easton Community Center. Cost is $25 for members, $30 for non-members, with a $5 discount per child for those who register at least one day in advance.