Jane Moran joins Redding Congregational Church

First Church of Christ, Congregational, in Redding has announced that Jane Moran will be joining the church family on Sept. 1, as its new associate minister.

Moran is a Newtown native with a bachelor of arts in history and classics degree from the University of Connecticut. She earned her master of divinity degree from Harvard in May 2018. During her academic career, she was honored with many awards. She has grown up in the UCC and is committed to the Congregational polity.

Moran’s experience has varied from fund raising for mission trips to being a student intern at the Congregational Church in Brookfield. Most recently, she taught a confirmation class for seventh and eighth graders at Harvard Memorial Church.

Prior to that, she served on a four-person staff teaching church school to fifth to seventh graders on a weekly basis and assisted with church school events.