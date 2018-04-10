Ira Bloom named Weston Town Attorney

In a unanimous vote, the Weston Board of Selectmen officially hired Ira Bloom of Berchem Moses PC as the Weston’s new town attorney at a meeting on Thursday, April 5.

Bloom was recommended by Weston’s Legal Review Committee and will replace Ken Bernhard of Cohen and Wolf as Weston’s legal counsel. He will officially start on Wednesday, May 2.

Bloom has been town attorney for Westport since 1998, New Canaan since 2012, and has served as counsel to Wilton, Easton and Madison for several years. He has also represented other municipalities, along with numerous applicants and neighborhood associations throughout the state.

“All of those are similar communities, there are more similarities than differences,” said Bloom. “This work has been my practice for 20 years, it’s all I do and I enjoy it.”

First Selectman Chris Spaulding said he was impressed with Bloom’s résumé, but was initially concerned that Bloom wouldn’t have the time to focus on Weston.

“I give you my personal assurance that I do have enough time to do this,” said Bloom. “I am consistently accessible, I return calls quickly. I will be heavily involved with Weston.”

Selectman Stephan Grozinger, an attorney himself, said Bloom and Berchem Moses are “very well respected.”

“They’re at the top of the heap in terms of Land Use,” said Grozinger.

Dennis Tracey, chairman of the legal review committee, told the selectmen the committee unanimously recommended the hiring of Bloom, a senior partner at Berchem Moses.

“He was very impressive in our interview,” said Tracey. “He’s a well regarded municipal attorney, the gold standard of municipal attorneys in Fairfield County.”

Tracey said Bloom is in “great demand” for his work and has a “big team” around him.

“We interviewed him two years ago, but he was just engaged by Wilton and didn’t know if he had sufficient time to devote to Weston,” said Tracey. “This time he has a big team around him and all the other towns are in appropriate places, so he could and would personally devote a lot of time to Weston.”

Tracey said Bloom is strong in land use, municipal advice and employment contracts. Weston was specifically looking for strength in all of those areas.