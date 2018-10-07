Interest-free loans available to help seniors and disabled

The Senior Housing Assistance Fund (SHAF) provides interest-free loans to income eligible people who are 60+ or disabled for the purpose of obtaining and/or remaining in safe, affordable housing. The funds can be utilized for security and utility deposits, moving expenses, furnace or roof repairs and renovations. The borrower determines the repayment schedule.

SHAF was established by the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and is managed by the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging in Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

For more information and application assistance, contact Nancy Lombard at the SWCAA, 203-814-3671. Brochures also are available at one’s local senior center.

For information about Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, visit fccfoundation.org.