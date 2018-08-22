Independents endorse Boucher and Dunsby

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) and state Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) received the endorsement of the state’s Independent Party at its caucus on Monday, Aug. 20. The caucus was held at the Maron Hotel in Danbury.

Boucher and Dunsby’s names will now appear on both the Republican and Independent party lines of the general election ballot in November.

Boucher represents Redding, Ridgefield, Westport and Wilton and parts of Bethel, New Canaan and Weston. Dunsby represents Easton, Weston, and most of Redding.