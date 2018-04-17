In Weston, beekeepers discuss swarming

The Back Yard Beekeepers Association (BYBA) has been educating the public about honey bees and beekeeping for 20+ years. With more than 400 members, the association has grown to become one of the nation’s largest regional clubs for beekeeping hobbyists.

Some members are just getting started as beekeepers, and some have enjoyed this hobby for years. All share an interest in the wonderful world of the honey bee. This regional club is dedicated to promoting beekeeping as a hobby, and spreading the good word about the remarkable honey bee.

Join BYBA for a timely presentation by Roberta Glatz on ‘Why & How Honey Bees Swarm and What You Can Do About It.’ Roberta is returning to the club to share her knowledge of the biology of honey bees and what beekeepers can do to influence their colonies when it comes to swarming.

Roberta is currently a member of a 12-person panel for the NY State Department of Agriculture and Markets, she is on the Apiary Industry Advisory Commission. She is a Master Beekeeper with the Eastern Apicultural Society and a member of the Catskill Mountain and Southern Adirondack Beekeepers Associations.

In her most active beekeeping years she was a sideline honey producer managing approximately 125 colonies. A lifelong teacher, Roberta is no longer a honey producer, instead, she continues to research honey bees and share some of what she’s learned over the years with others such as with BYBA.

The purpose of the BYBA is to provide its membership with interesting and practical information about the “how-to’s” of beekeeping. The club also provides the general public with educational programs about honey bees and the benefits of beekeeping in their communities. The BYBA is a not for profit, 501C-3 charitable organization.

There are nine monthly meetings that begin at 7:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month in January, February, March, April, May, June, September, October and November and are held at the Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Road, Weston.

There are two meetings designed specifically for new beekeepers (The Newbees and Special Topics) at 6 p.m., prior to the regular meetings. These events are free and open to the public.

For more information visit backyardbeekeepers.com for the latest updates.