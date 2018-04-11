Improving math performance at John Read Middle School

John Read Middle School in Redding now has better tools to monitor the progress of students than it has ever had in the past, according to Principal Diane Martin.

These tools enable teachers to look at what students are weak in and where they need to improve.

Once a student goes into intervention, John Read gives the student an assessment “so we can see across the board where their biggest areas of weakness are and start to focus in those areas first,” said Martin at a recent Board of Education meeting.

The meeting addressed the measures John Read teachers take to make sure students know their math.

Martin said John Read is continuing to use the NWEA, or math and English assessments that help measure growth. The NWEA identifies students who require intervention services.

In the past, John Read was using the 25th percentile rate on the NWEA for flagging intervention.

“What we realized after two years of seeing results is that we need to up that,” Martin said. “So now the school is increasing that percentile so that all students who perform below the 50th percentile on the NWEA are being flagged for intervention.”

John Read is also looking at students who score in the 50% to 65% range as well, according to Martin.

Academic vocabulary

Teachers are concerned with the academic vocabulary students are encountering on math assessments, according to Martin.

For example, she said, “look-for” words are being focused on, such as “interpret,” “each,” “every,” and “of.”

There is a difference between the word “each” and the word “every,” Martin said. “If you’re skimming over that, and not paying attention to that, you’re not going to answer that correction correctly.”

In addition, there are questions that ask students to determine the “most likely” answer.

“It doesn’t mean the others are wrong,” Martin said.

Also, students may not know what the phrase “consecutive numbers” means. The goal is that they should become so familiar with this phrase that when they see it, they can independently respond to it, Martin said.

No Special Events weeks

Martin said that with all the special schedule days that take place at John Read, children have had too many interruptions in learning.

Last year, when teachers showed her their daily lesson plans, “we were constantly having this adjusted schedule or that adjusted schedule. There’s an assembly here, there’s a field trip there,” she said.

She said while all these activities are important and “we want our kids to be involved in them, we felt the need to really protect some time.”

So John Read has created specific weeks during the school year that are designated No Special Events weeks. During those weeks, there is nothing that can adjust the schedule.

“This really protects and keeps those weeks calm and focused,” she said.

When students are taking a test on paper, they’re more likely to use scrap paper to work out their answers. However, when a test is taken on a computer, they tend to be a lot more random about organization, according to Martin. She added that this makes it much more difficult for students to go back and check their work.

Therefore, the faculty at John Read is teaching students how to organize themselves as they take a test and know what tools are available to them on the test.

“We can help them to not lose ‘silly’ points,” she said. “If you can go back and check and catch a mistake, then that’s better for you.”

Intervention extension time

John Read’s intervention extension (IE) is part of the school’s schedule. It’s a period when students can meet with teachers for extra help.

Martin said that during this period, students have “lost a little bit of focus, so kids were being pulled here or there and there were not sheltered days where academics were taking place,” Martin said. “So this year, John Read designated two days of the week as academic-only IE, so no student could be pulled from their academic team.”

In this way, math, reading and writing intervention can still take place.

Suzen Stewart is the new math specialist at John Read. She was a fifth grade teacher before this year. According to Martin, Stewart has done an “excellent” job.

Martin said the work that’s been occurring in grades four and five and the work that is continuing in grades eight and nine is “really important longitudinal work in terms of what our students need to do to be prepared for the next level.”