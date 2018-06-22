Hwang condemns Trump’s border policy

Republican State Senator Tony Hwang issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s policy that has resulted in migrant children being separated from their parents at the border:

“Yes, illegal immigration is against the law, but the new enforcement policy is inhumane, it is cruel, and it must end. We can all agree that innocent children must be protected. We can all agree that Congress needs to step up immediately and do its job. Congress: Please do what you were elected to do. Work in a collaborative basis. Solve the problem in a thoughtful, comprehensive, compassionate way. You are our leaders. No more delays. No more posturing. Get to work. As former First Lady Laura Bush recently wrote, ‘Can we not as a nation find a kinder, more compassionate and more moral answer to this current crisis?’ I firmly believe the answer to Laura Bush’s question is ‘yes.’ Now is the time for our leaders in Washington, DC to lead.”

Hwang is an immigrant whose parents escaped Communist China as teens and lived under martial law in Taiwan. He has been a consistent and outspoken critic of President Trump’s past documented insults of women, racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants and the disabled.

He has repeatedly stated that the President’s comments and policies can be used to start a public conversation on diversity, tolerance and kindness.

