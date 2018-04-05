Hunt for the golden egg in Redding

Hidden inside a tree at Redding’s New Pond Farm recently, 8-year-old Aurelia Martin saw something sparkling. It turned out to be the “golden” egg — the one all the children were hoping to find.

“My dad pointed to eggs that had already been picked at by crows,” Amelia said. “Then I was interested, so I followed the egg pieces. When I saw a spark inside the tree, I was hesitant and wasn’t sure if I should grab it.”

Aurelia was at New Pond Farm’s 27th Easter Egg Hunt. According to Ann Taylor, executive director of the farm, in the hunt’s first year, 20 children participated. On Saturday morning, despite the cool weather, about 100 children joined in the hunt, which was held across 20 acres of open space.

The hunt was separated into four areas, according to the age of the children. One “golden” egg, painted with bright sparkles, was hidden in each area. The rest of the eggs were painted in pastel shades of blue, green, pink, and other colors.

Once the children finished collecting the eggs and putting them inside baskets they brought from home, they turned in the eggs to New Pond Farm volunteers.

Mother-daughter teams from the National Charity Leagues of Ridgefield, Redding and Nutmeg hard-boiled and dyed the 125 dozen eggs that were used for the hunt and helped run the event.

Aurelia, who has been participating in the egg hunt for four years, said she “likes the excitement of it.”

She won playing cards for finding the golden egg. “I like the way everyone runs around,” she said, adding she finds about 30 eggs every year.

Everyone who participated in the hunt received a science-related prize, as well as a pansy and sunflower seeds. Children who found a golden egg received an extra prize.

Abby Capocci, 11, of Ridgefield said this is her fifth year at the hunt. “I like it because they use real eggs,” she said.

“They are so difficult to find, which makes finding them all the more fun,” Abby said.

Abby’s mother, Shannon Capocci, said the grass “in the older kids’ area is super high, which makes it more of a challenge to find the eggs.”

“The hunt lasts for a while,” she added. “It’s a real old-fashioned Easter egg hunt.”

Fairfield resident Alex Lewey, 11, who has been to the hunt for six years, said he has a strategy for finding as many eggs as possible. “I stay far back and look at the colors,” he said. Then he runs to the end and works his way back. He has found the golden egg twice in past years.

Seven-year-old Barrett White of South Salem, N.Y., who was participating in the hunt with his brothers Luke, 4, and Jamie, 1, said his strategy for finding eggs is to “look across the fence before the hunt starts.”

Westport resident Jack Moriarty, 11, said while he likes the egg hunt, where he tries to “be as fast as you can,” he also likes seeing the sheep. “They are so cute and cuddly,” he said.

Two-year-old Michael Van Wattum of Bethel found 20 eggs. “Once he realized he could get them, he was very excited,” said his mother, Sarah.

She said coming to the hunt brought back many great memories for her. “I grew up in Redding. I did this here when I was little. When I was older, I volunteered to dye the eggs. Today has come full circle for me,” she said. “New Pond Farm is a small farm. To have your kids get to experience what you experienced — it’s nice to pass on the tradition. It still feels like a community event.”