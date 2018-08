Easton Cub Scout Pack 166 is holding a Welcome Back Howl at the Moon Bonfire. All are invited to meet the Pack, roast marshmallows, and learn more about Cub Scouting.

The event will be held Friday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Row Farm, Central Lot, in Easton.

All boys must be accompanied by an adult, friends and siblings are welcome. For more information contact Kathy Thompson at [email protected]