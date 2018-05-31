How storefronts can survive e-commerce

Ridgefield physicist Richard Fabbri of Scarce Ideas will discuss how local brick-and-mortar operations can survive the Internet and e-commerce on Thursday, June 7, at 12:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library.

The discussion will address the three ways to maintain and attract new customers and also the “new paradigm,” which shows storefront owners how to find the groups their customers self-organize. Fabbri calls this “artificial intuition” and said it reveals the different preference groups customers automatically create.

People should feel free to bring a brown bag lunch. Registration is recommended.