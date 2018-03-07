Housatonic hosts CT Community College Fair

Housatonic Community College (HCC) will host the first ever Connecticut Community College Fair (CCCF) on Thursday, March 15, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Lafayette Hall Atrium. The event is designed to be a one-stop shop for prospective students interested in one or more of the four regional community colleges.

Norwalk, Gateway and Naugatuck Valley community colleges will join HCC to provide college-bound students the necessary tools to begin their college search, learn about the financial aid process and meet representatives from the four colleges.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bernard Shea at [email protected] or 203-332-8513.