Hoppy days are here again at the Frog Frolic

The chirping spring peepers are a sign that it’s time to get ready for Mark Twain Library’s Children’s Country Fair — the Frog Frolic.

The Frog Frolic is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road. Admission and parking are free. Tickets are available for purchase to play games, make crafts and ride giant inflatables. All proceeds from the Frolic go to support the Mark Twain Library.

Library president Jen Wastrom said the Frolic’s heart and soul comes from Mark Twain’s short story The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County. “The Frolic is a children’s fair, just as Sam Clemens would have intended, with family fun, flair and a dash of distinction,” she said.

Frolic-goers will enjoy food, old-fashioned games, arts and crafts activities, a Kiss-A-Frog booth, a children’s book sale, Touch-A-Truck, and a Tom Sawyer-esque fence-painting activity.

Throughout the day, caregivers with toddlers may partake in Aunt Polly’s Bubble Garden while musical talent from within the Redding community takes center stage. The Fairytale Food Court will provide traditional fair snacks such as popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones.

There will also be a silent auction and opportunities to pose for photos with storybook characters who will be greeting guests throughout the day.

Winners who hop around the lily pads at the Cake Walk Game will have a choice of more than two dozen theme-inspired cakes to choose from as prizes. Bakers are awarded ribbons in either the junior or adult division. Judging is based solely on creative décor.

“The Frolic brings the entire community together, all ages. Everyone has so much fun,” said Stephanie Oulton, Frog Frolic chairperson. “We’re also grateful to New Pond Farm for bringing live amphibians here to round out our day with real frolicking frogs.”

For more information, visit MarkTwainLibrary.org or call 203-938-2545.