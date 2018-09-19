Hopeline and Redding lawmakers hold diaper drive

Hopeline of Danbury has partnered with state lawmakers representing Danbury, Bethel and Redding to host a month-long diaper drive to help in-need families in the area. Residents can donate opened or unopened packages of diapers at one of five locations.

The collection will take place through Thursday, Oct. 11. The drop off sites are at Bethel Town Hall and library, Danbury City Hall, Redding Town Hall and the Mark Twain Library.

According to state statistics, one in three families struggle to buy diapers. Diapers are not covered by WIC or SNAP benefits.

Legislators involved in the drive are state Reps. Will Duff (R-2) and Adam Dunsby (R-135), along with state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26).