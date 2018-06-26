Hoopla comes to the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is partnering with Hoopla Digital to offer patrons online and mobile access to thousands of free movies, television shows, music, ebooks, audiobooks, and comic books.

Starting July 1, library patrons with a valid library card can download the free Hoopla Digital app on their Android or iOS device, or visit hoopladigital.com, to begin borrowing titles to stream or download temporarily to their smartphones, tablets and computers.

All Hoopla Digital titles are available all the time — no need to place a hold. Hoopla Digital’s automatic return eliminates late fees. Patrons can borrow up to three titles per month.

“I’m so excited that Easton Public Library will be bringing Hoopla Digital to its patrons,” said Library Director Lynn Zaffino. “The best part is that there is no wait time to download titles.” For more information, contact the director at 203-261-0134, or email [email protected].