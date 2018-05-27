Hometown Habitat movie at Easton Public Library

Master Gardeners Carol Hamilton and Jean Stetz-Puchalski from the Fairfield County Master Gardener Program and Easton Garden Club invite the public to a screening of Hometown Habitat, Stories of Bringing Nature Home at the Easton Public Library on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room.

Hometown Habitat, a documentary produced by award-winning filmmaker Catherine Zimmerman, focuses on showing how and why native plants are critical to the survival and vitality of local ecosystems.

The film features renowned entomologist Dr. Douglas Tallamy, whose research, books, and lectures give warning of the danger of habitat and species loss due to the use of non-native plants in gardening and landscaping.

Registration is suggested. Use the library’s online event calendar or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected].