Holy Week schedule for First Church of Christ

First Church of Christ, Congregational Holy Week Schedule

Palm Sunday, March 25, 10 a.m., Palm Sunday worship service with nursery care and Sunday school through eighth grade.

Maundy Thursday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Worship Service of Tenebrae and Holy Communion.

Easter Sunday, April 1, 6 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service with Holy Communion, at 442 Rock House Road, Redding.

Easter Sunday, April 1, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Identical Easter Sunday worship services, with nursery care and Sunday school through fourth grade.

The First Church of Christ, Congregational is located at 25 Cross Highway, Redding.

For more information, call 203-938-2004 or visit FirstChurchRedding.org.