Holly tree takes root at schoolhouse in Redding

An American holly tree was recently planted at the Umpawaug Schoolhouse in Redding by the Redding Garden Club.

Club members were inspired to plant the new tree after viewing landscaping projects completed at other antique schoolhouses and historic properties at the Federated Garden Club awards luncheon last year.

Club board member Susan Green noticed the Umpawaug Schoolhouse property was surrounded by invasive plants and fallen tree branches and submitted a plan to Federated to beautify the property.

Green said Umpawaug Road is a designated “scenic road.” For that reason, she asked the Redding Planning Commission for permission to undertake a beautification project at the schoolhouse. “The goal is to enhance the beauty of the Umpawaug Schoolhouse, which will benefit the historic town of Redding,” Green said.

The Redding Garden Club paid for the holly tree and has donated $2,500 for the interior restoration of the schoolhouse building.

The Umpawaug Schoolhouse was built in 1789, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The schoolhouse is owned by the town of Redding with oversight provided by the Redding Historical Society. During the past year, restoration work was done to the exterior of the building by the town. The next phase of work will be restoration of the interior, which received water damage when the roof was leaking.

The schoolhouse was featured in Connecticut Schoolhouses Through Time by Melinda K. Elliott which was published in 2017. It is one of a few brick schoolhouses left in the state.

The Redding Historical Society hosts an open house at the schoolhouse each year in November so local children and their parents can see what school children attended long ago.