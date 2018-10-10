Historical society sponsors Easton cemeteries tour

The Historical Society of Easton will sponsor Dan Cruson, a historian, author, teacher and scholar, on a guided tour of two of Easton’s historic cemeteries, Gilbertown and Union, on Saturday Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 21.

Cruson will guide attendees through with headstones pointing out oddities along the way.

His tour of the two cemeteries will afford a better understanding into how Easton’s 18th-Century forefathers lived and died and will explore the origins and meanings of local grave markers. Cruson will also explain the traditions held about death and dying.

The tour begins at Gilbertown Cemetery at 373 Black Rock Road, Easton. Parking is at Aspetuck Park or at the nearby Olde Blue Bird Inn and Garage.

From Gilbertown the tour will continue to Union Cemetery located at the intersection of Stepney Road and Sport Hill Road. Union is the oldest cemetery in Easton with headstones dating to 1761 and reported to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the United States with supposed visits from the “White Lady.”

Cost is $15 for non-members of the society; $10 for members; $5 for children 8 and older; $25 maximum per family. Children under 8 are free. For more information, contact the historical society at 203-292-3533, by email [email protected] or visit: historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.