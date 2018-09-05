Himes makes campaign stop in Easton

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes came to the Library Green in Easton to rally Easton voters and endorse local Democratic candidates on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Hosted by the Easton Democratic Town Committee, Himes introduced and endorsed Democratic candidates and Easton residents Anne Hughes for House District 135, Ira Kaplan for Easton Board of Selectmen, and Lori Underberger for Judge of Probate District 46.

Also in attendance, was Michelle McCabe who is running for Senate District 28, whom Himes has previously endorsed. Each candidate is running against a Republican incumbent in a district that includes Easton.

Himes urged the crowd to “really work your hearts out for these spectacular candidates, for the values that we care about as Americans, for the good work that they will do, and the progress we know that they will bring at the municipal and state level.”