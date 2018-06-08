Himes honors students nominated to service academies

U.S. Congressman Jim Himes is attending a ceremony in Wilton this Saturday to honor area students who have received nominations to the nation’s service academies.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 86.

Students being honored include Griffin Levi of Weston, who is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Kathleen Murphy of Weston who is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, and Amelia Rose Blackwell of Redding who is nominated for the West Point military academy.

Students from Westport, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, New Canaan, and Stamford will also be recognized.