High school juniors may apply for State Police Youth Week

The American Legion-Department of Connecticut and the Connecticut State Police announce 17th annual State Police Youth Week (SPYW), a law enforcement practicum for high school students completing their junior year (in 2018) at an accredited high school in Connecticut. SPYW will be held at the Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden July 8-14.

SPYW offers insight into the training, duties and expectations of law enforcement officers. The program provides realistic experience, patterned after recruit training at the Connecticut State Police Academy, and affords students considering a law enforcement career the opportunity to gain knowledge of the professional life of a police officer.

SPYW cadets will participate in a variety of mentally and physically demanding instructional sessions, including patrol techniques, Connecticut criminal and motor vehicle laws, criminal and accident investigation, firearms safety and training, water safety training, team-building and confidence training, defensive driving techniques, and other law enforcement skill training.

Cadets will experience the daily activities of recruit training, including the 5:15 a.m. reveille wake up call, physical conditioning, inspection of quarters, and participation in assigned details.

Completed applications, including personal statements, recommendations and $125 fee, must be received by Monday April 23, 2018.

Due to strict limitations on the number of participants (24 students), late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Selection date this year will be May 2, 2018. If applicants have not heard anything by the second week of May contact the American Legion at 860-296-0719.

For more information and application, visit ctlegion.org or contact your high school guidance counselor, school resource officer, local Post of the American Legion or the American Legion Department Treasurer at 860-296-0719.