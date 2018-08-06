Helicopters to inspect power lines

Eversource is conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment in Connecticut using a helicopter with special heat-sensing imaging equipment.

The overhead inspections allow the energy company to cover vast distances while capturing images not visible to the naked eye. These images identify potential problems with electric lines and related equipment so the company can make any necessary repairs or upgrades before possible reliability issues arise.

“With more than 800 miles of transmission rights of way in Connecticut, these helicopter inspections are a crucial and effective part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages,” President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said. “Well over a million customers in Connecticut depend on us for their electric service. To ensure they have energy for every moment of their lives, we’re continuously working to keep the electric system operating safely and reliably.”

Weather-permitting, these aerial inspections will start Monday, Aug. 6, and continue through Friday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., daily.

Area towns which will be covered include Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, Milford, Monroe, Norwalk, Orange, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Westport and Wilton.

For identification purposes, the helicopter being used for Eversource’s transmission line inspections is a blue and silver Bell, with a registration number N1431W.