Healing heart workshop in Easton

A free five-week workshop focusing on loss and grief with an emphasis on skill building will be available at the Easton Senior Center on Thursdays, April 19 through May 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The group will be run by Eileen Zimmerman LCSW, municipal agent for the aging for Easton, and Marguerite McVay LCSW, clinical social worker. Topics to be discussed include learning new coping skills, practicing self-care, dealing with family members, and exploring and building social supports. There is no fee for the workshop and light refreshments will be served.

Call Eileen at 203-268-1137 to reserve a spot.