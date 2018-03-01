Haskell to challenge Boucher for state Senate

Will Haskell believes Connecticut’s 26th state Senate District is in need of a major shakeup.

Haskell, a 21-year-old Democrat from Westport, announced today that he will challenge Republican incumbent state Sen. Toni Boucher for her seat in Connecticut’s General Assembly. Boucher, a Wilton native, has held the seat in the 26th District since 2009.

“We’re living in an incredibly political moment,” said Haskell. “My generation is not satisfied with what is happening in our government on both a national and local level.”

A senior at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Haskell is moving back to Connecticut as soon as he graduates from college to challenge Boucher.

Boucher was a state representative for the 143rd state congressional district for 12 years prior to serving in her current Senate seat.

“She’s been in Hartford for more than 20 years and I think that’s too long for anybody,” Haskell said. “I’m not close to rivaling her political experience, and that’s a good thing — the state needs new blood.”

The 26th Senate District includes Westport, Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding, Weston, Bethel, and New Canaan.

Experience

Haskell is a government major at Georgetown and has a history of working for politicians and for their campaigns.

He worked for Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes (D-4) doing constituent outreach, often speaking with residents of the district and listening to their problems.

“The government does so many things that you don’t learn in classes in high school and college,” Haskell said. “Things like helping veterans get health care or getting passports to people stuck overseas. It was some of the best education I could have gotten.”

Additionally, Haskell interned with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, going door to door on his behalf.

“Direct voter engagement is the key to winning campaigns,” Haskell said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be in the district and meeting every person that I can.”

In 2016, Haskell interned with the Democratic National Committee on the voter protection team. He looked at places in the country where “Republicans are making it harder” for people to vote, including where voter suppression laws were implemented.

Platform

Haskell is committed to bringing young people and new businesses to the state while simultaneously keeping businesses and residents from leaving.

“Sen. Boucher says that businesses are leaving Connecticut due to high taxes, and that is a problem, but I think there is more to it than that,” said Haskell. “We need to invest in our cities, invest in reasonable transportation proposals and bring benefits to workers who stay here.”

Haskell said “Stamford is becoming a tech hub” and he believes the state should work to replicate Stamford’s success in other cities.

“We need to stop relying on old corporate parks in the suburbs,” he said. “General Electric moved to a city where there is young talent, not a leafy suburb in a red state. I feel that I’m uniquely qualified to propose policies that would help keep young people in Connecticut.”

The state has a “transportation problem,” according to Haskell. “Our state has failed to invest significantly in transportation, and it’s become an issue,” he said.

“We desperately need a lockbox on transportation funds,” said Haskell. “There are tons of potholes, bridges are structurally deficient and trains to Grand Central aren’t getting any faster.”

Haskell also believes the state hasn’t gone far enough in regulating gun laws.

“There’s a laundry list of things we can do about guns, like cracking down on gun dealers,” said Haskell. “There are still some backwards policies in Connecticut that make all of our communities less safe.”

Representative government

Haskell said that having a “representative government” that is actually representative of its constituents is crucial.

“Many of the people in the General Assembly are making laws that won’t affect them forever,” said Haskell. “Younger residents will feel the impact. We need representatives who will bear out the consequences of our actions on a state level.”

Haskell said many have commented to him that he doesn’t “look senatorial,” but he thinks that’s exactly why he should run. “Not all senators should look exactly the same — there should be diversity.”

Initially, Haskell planned on working on the campaign of Boucher’s challenger for the seat, but he began to realize that he had an opportunity to step up himself.

“There’s a famous quote: ‘If not us, who? If not now, when?’” said Haskell. “I think that sums up why I decided to throw myself into the race.”

Haskell said that he believes the district is “winnable,” despite Boucher having held the seat for nearly 10 years. “Clinton won these towns easily. I don’t think the district is especially conservative.”

He said he believes voters will want to reject the status quo, both in Hartford and at a national level.

We have a chance to reject the way the government is going at both a local and a state level,” Haskell said. “It’s so crucial that this movement begins locally.”