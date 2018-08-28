Hamer to discuss life as an African American woman

Dr. Judith Hamer, a longtime Westport resident who now resides in Redding, will share her story as an African American woman living in Westport in the 1970s and 1980s through The Legacy Project USA, “This Is Your Life” program.

The event will be held Friday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 35 Avery Place, Westport. It will be moderated by Rozanne Gates.

Admission is a $10 suggested admission for members, $15 for non-members; no charge for children 12 and under. Reservations are recommended by calling 203-222-1424 x5.