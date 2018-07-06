Gun violence prevention group endorses Haskell

A national gun violence prevention group has endorsed Will Haskell for the 26th state senate district, according to a press release from the candidate. According to its blog, LEAP Forward believes that gun violence is a political problem with political solutions and that voters deserve a clearly stated position from candidates.

“I started LEAP Forward with a simple idea: that our citizens should be safe from the irresponsible and reckless use of firearms, and that everyone running for public office should make this issue a key part of their campaign,” LEAP Forward founder Charles Yeganian said in the release.

“Fortunately, candidates like Will Haskell understand that this is a political problem that must be solved by our politicians. Will has seen first-hand what can happen when states work toward solutions, and new voices like his are crucial to maintain Connecticut’s record on this issue and to prevent others from moving it backwards.”

“Preventing gun violence has become the defining issue of my generation,” said Haskell. “We deserve legislators who will work to prevent the next tragedy, not just react to the last one. I’m honored to have LEAP Forward’s endorsement in this fight for common-sense gun laws.”

Haskell is running for state senator for the 26th district which includes Redding and Weston, He can be reached at 203-856-0873. Information: WillHaskellforCT.com.