Group explores the enigma of job networking

Referral consultant Andy Ancel will present “Networking2Referrals” to the Mondays @7 networking group on Monday, April 2.

Because networking can be an enigma, this presentation will illustrate how to build, nurture and grow networking relationships to get meaningful referrals.

Mondays @7 meetings are free and open to the public and start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport.

Mondays @7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources benefit and energize members in their career searches, and members “pay it forward” to each other and the community.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.