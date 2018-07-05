Greiser customers and friends celebrate

Customers have gathered on the front deck of Greiser Store & Deli on Center Road to discuss town affairs for decades. In fact, the Greiser’s gang likes to call their gathering spot Town Hall West.

Former First Selectman Anthony Colonnese, a staunch Republican, was a regular, as was John Neary, the former chairman of the Easton Democratic Town Committee.

Phil Doremus, who was named Republican of the Year several years ago, said that everyone gets along. Different opinions are discussed and tolerated. “You get a broader opinion of town government than at Town Hall meetings because you aren’t on stage.”

Doremus organized the June 29 retirement party for his longtime friend, Dick Greiser.

In the old days, “We would sit here and discuss politics. It wasn’t divided along political lines like it is today,” he said.

Doremus, who first went to Greiser’s in 1953 with his grandfather to buy a stone to sharpen his scythe, still lives nearby in the house on Westport Road where he grew up.

“We’ve had many get togethers here,” Jack Johnston, one of the regulars, said. Johnston’s parents moved to Easton in 1935 when he was a baby, and he has been coming to Greiser’s ever since.

Victor George, another member of the Greiser gang, said that although Greiser was “very quiet, he was the ringleader.”

Ed Stilwagen bought his house on Westport Road from Greiser, who also officiated at Stilwagen’s wedding. “Dick is a great friend and has done a lot for the town. I’m glad he’s staying and will continue to operate part of his business.”

Stilwagen owns Atlantic Clam Farms and leases 4,000 underwater acres from Greenwich and 3,000 from the state of Connecticut. He contributed a seafood bar of raw and steamed clams and oysters to the retirement potluck.

“Boats are our tractors,” Stilwagen said. “The Sound is the cleanest it’s been since I opened the business in 1971,” he said, aside from the enormous quantity of plastic bottles, bags and bits, which are a threat to aquatic animals.

Kelly Pyers, a friend of Greiser’s stepdaughter, Danyel Ferrari, also came to the party. “Dick is a gem of a human being,” she said. “This is a great place to be. I’m sad it’s closing but happy for him.”

Michael Olson, who moved to Easton with his wife and two young daughters from Westchester in 2014, said he knew he wanted to live in Easton from the moment he set foot here. Olson soon discovered Greiser Store & Deli and comes here all the time.

Mary Biederman has worked for the adjoining U.S. Postal Service for eight years and gotten to know Greiser well. “This is a good change for him,” she said. “I hope Dick has a great semi-retirement.”

Hobart “Hoby” Summers, another member of the Greiser gang, said he had “mixed emotions” about the change because he’s “used to the routine.” But Summers said he’s glad his friend will get some much deserved time off.

“It’s going to be a little different,” Bill Rowe said. “I don’t like change, but Dick deserves it.”

“Dick is still here, so we’ll get to say hi,” Elizabeth Mann said. “The new place will be a quaint twist on a popular attraction. It’s a win-win.”

Paul Greiser Jr., the only other relative who still lives near the store, described Greiser as “a father figure to everyone. He means a lot to me.”

Ronald Gagner, owner of Aspetuck Sanitation, is used to stopping at Greiser for coffee and a roast beef sandwich on his route.

“Dick is always kidding around; he makes me smile,” Gagner said. “I give him a $10 bill and say, ‘I have no cents,’ and he says, ‘You have no cents at all.’ I love this guy. He’s always done me right.”

“We’re not going to stop coming here,” his wife, Beverly Gagner, said.

“One thing I don’t expect will change is Saturday mornings, which are always busy,” Doremus said on June 30, the last day of operation for the food service side of Greiser Store & Deli, pending approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission for a new coffee bar, operated by Easton residents Adrienne Burke and Allison Taylor.

“There won’t be coffee and sandwiches for a while, but the post office is still here, and Dick will still be selling gasoline. One of the landscape managers just left here and said he expects to be here Monday morning with his crew to buy gas. I was very pleased to see Adrienne and her husband, landscaper Jeff Foster, at the party,” he said.