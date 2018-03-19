Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association is offering scholarships in the amount of $1,100 each to be awarded to 16 seniors, one from each of the public high schools in the greater Bridgeport area, who express intention to pursue a career in education. Retired teachers from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull will attend many of the high school awards ceremonies to present the scholarships.

Interested seniors should contact their local high school guidance counselor for an application form. Individual schools determine winning recipients and set deadline dates.

For more information, call GBRTA Scholarship Chairman Marilyn Mitchell at 203-261-4767.