Great American Read at Easton Public Library

America is going to choose its favorite book, and the Easton Public Library is going to be a part of it. Throughout the summer, in conjunction with the PBS series The Great American Read, Americans will have the opportunity to read any or all of 100 adult and young adult books and vote for their favorite. The list will include 100 fictional titles spanning such different themes as Love, Heroes, Villains, Other Worlds, and What It Means to Be an American.

Easton Public Library will have the list of books as well as a copy of each book for patrons to borrow. Once the patrons have voted, the library will submit the results to PBS, which will then be added to all the other votes from around the country. This will be the first-ever national vote on America’s favorite book.

The Great American Read is a television and online series from PBS that was designed to start a conversation about the benefits and joys of reading, and the ways books have impacted our lives. The series kicks off on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m.

After the first episode, the show will resume in the fall, with celebrities, athletes, experts, authors, and everyday Americans talking about their favorite books. Voting will start on May 22 with the launch episode, and continue through the fall.

The Easton Public Library will be hosting several events to tie in with the Great American Read initiative, including a One Book/One Town Community Read program, an author panel, and an open mic night for teens. For more information, call Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134.