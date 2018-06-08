Grants unlock dreams for local teachers

Bersaida Vega, a Spanish teacher at Redding Elementary School, said winning a Fund for Teachers fellowship grant is “like a dream come true.”

“You can become what you want to be,” Vega said, and in her case, the grant money will enable her to tour Ecuador, Peru and El Salvador this summer to document each country’s distinct geographic, environmental and historical characteristics.

The Fund for Teachers (FFT), based in Houston, Texas, awards summer fellowship grants to pre K-12 grade teachers to pursue self-designed professional learning, according to the group’s website. Teachers decide what they want to learn and where they want to learn it, and they return to their classrooms with new ideas that transform student learning and achievement.

Vega is one of six Redding teachers who are grant recipients this year.

The FFT is designed to expand on professional development opportunities, said Dale Bernardoni, the Managing Director of the fund in Connecticut.

A total of 485 Connecticut teachers have been selected as grant recipients since 2015, Bernardoni said.

“That’s a very robust number,” she said.

Individual teachers can request up to $5,000 in grant money, and teams of teachers can request up to $10,000. The grant pays all expenses, including transportation, housing, conference fees and food.

The Dalio Foundation is a major FFT benefactor in Connecticut, and funding is also provided through individuals, corporations or businesses.

Teacher hopes to see change

An offshoot of Vega’s trip will be to promote appreciation and acceptance of the school’s Hispanic students.

“I’ve seen a change in the school,” said Vega, who teaches Spanish to students in first- through fourth-grades. The school’s Hispanic population has grown by 300% over the past three years, she said.

“When I first started teaching here, there were about three Latino students, and now there are 14 or so,” she said.

Vega previously taught in Danbury where 46% of the total student population is Latino, she said, and she hopes the information she brings back from her trip will increase her students’ cultural empathy and help them see that Central and South American countries have different cultures.

Vega, who hails from the Dominican Republic, said she wants her students “to see that culture is rich anywhere.”

She’ll bring back information about Peru’s Inca Empire, travel to the Inca citadel Machu Picchu and teach English in El Salvador.

She hopes her experiences will help her students in the area of science and social science, and increase their understanding of climate issues.

She envisions telling her students, “This is what I saw; this is what I found. They can have a more informed opinion and maybe get involved in social action,” she said, such as protecting endangered species.

Joel Barlow High School math teacher Joseph Sopko will travel to Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, to work with the data analytics department of the Sydney Swans Football club.

The trip will let him “see firsthand how people actually use math,” he said, and will help him answer his students’ often asked question, “When are we going to use math in the real world?’

Australian football teams use data analytics and statistics “to inform their decision-making,” he said. “The sport of Australian football is one of the most data-rich sports.”

The teams “try to measure everything,” he said. Players wear devices that track their health during a game, recording oxygen output, heart rate and more.

“The staff uses this information to see if the players are overworked and to prevent injuries,” he said.

They also measure the number of hits on social media to determine where they should advertise and review statistics on performance.

“The appropriate people can look at the numbers and make best judgments,” Sopko said.

His experience could possibly lead to revising the high school curriculum to make math more relevant and meaningful to students.

“The field of data analysis is booming,” he said. “If students leave Joel Barlow wanting to pursue math, this is one of the fields they’ll pursue. My hope is to see what skills are being used and make sure these are skills we teach our students.”

The Australian trip “will allow me to gain credibility to say ‘I’ve seen math used in a professional way.’”

Local winners

Sopko and other teachers say the grant application process is rigorous, but well worth it.

Proposals are due in late January and go through a first round of approvals. Readers use a rubric to score the applications, and those that make it through are clustered in groups and sent to scorers that include prior fellowship winners and education and community leaders.

The applications are then prioritized and the winners are selected.

Local winners also include Barlow English teacher Jack Powers, Barlow Spanish teacher Beth Pachas, Barlow science teacher Margaret Bernardo, Redding Elementary School instrumental music teacher Mary Jane Rodgers, and John Read Middle School fifth-grade language arts and social studies teacher Elizabeth Rimkunas.

Rimkunas will research and document historic sites and museums in Washington, D.C., to develop learning around the notion of national identity and to promote active student citizenship.

She will spend the July 4 weekend in the nation’s capital, touring Capitol Hill, the White House and Mt. Vernon, and visiting exhibits at the National Museum of American History.

She aims to develop inquiry questions for students to research, including, “What is a democracy?” and “Is there an American national identity?”

The knowledge she’ll bring to her students will “allow them to grapple with important issues and shape opinions and thoughts,” she said.

Rimkunas said the grants provide an overreaching benefit for Connecticut educators.

“One hundred and fifty teachers are going across the globe to follow a dream,” she said.