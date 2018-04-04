Governor nominates Weston attorney for Superior Court judgeship

Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced on Tuesday that he is nominating 11 state residents to fill vacancies for judgeships on the Connecticut Superior Court, including an attorney from Weston.

Upon making the announcement, Malloy said these nominations represent only a fraction of the 42 vacancies that currently exist in the Superior Court.

“Selecting nominees to fill vacancies in our court system is one of the most important duties that a governor performs — they must possess the qualities that build a stronger, fairer Connecticut for everyone in the long-run,” Governor Malloy said. “I believe that each of these women and men will bring to the bench the diverse qualities that mirror the people of our state while also meeting the high principles and integrity that our citizens deserve.”

Tracy Lee Dayton of Weston, is one of the governor’s nominees to become a Superior Court judge. Dayton is a partner with Levine Lee law firm, where since 2017 she has served as a trial and appellate lawyer practicing in the areas of white collar and securities enforcement defense, investigations, and complex litigation. Prior to joining Levine Lee, Dayton was an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Connecticut from 2007 to 2017, where she served as the Executive Assistant United States Attorney and the Chief of Violent Crimes and Narcotics. She also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for five years in the Eastern District of New York, where she was the Deputy Chief of Violent Crimes and Terrorism. She handled matters involving racketeering, bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and terrorism.

Dayton is a graduate of Princeton University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and Boalt Hall School of Law of the University of California at Berkeley, where she received her Juris Doctor degree.

Malloy’s other Superior Court nominees are Barbara D. Aaron of West Hartford, Eugene R. Calistro, Jr. of Guilford, Suzanne E. Caron of Bloomfield, Courtney M. Chaplin of Manchester, Robert W. Clark of Durham, Stephanie A. McLaughlin of Stamford, Maureen Price-Boreland of Durham, Stuart D. Rosen of Avon, Joseph B. Schwartz of West Hartford, and James Field Spallone of Centerbrook.

Malloy also appointed Superior Court Judge Ingrid L. Moll of West Hartford to fill a vacancy on the Appellate Court.

In addition to those announced yesterday, the governor said he intends to announce further judicial nominations in the coming days.