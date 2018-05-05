Good News concert to support children’s charity

The Good News Gospel Choir with Chris Coogan and Jason Terry will be performing a benefit concert for Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life on Saturday, May 12, at 4 p.m. at the Norfield Congregational Church parish hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston.

The concert will feature the world premiere of the Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life original composition by Chris Coogan and Jason Terry.

The Good News Gospel Choir is a 40-voice, multi-dimensional singing group with members representing all of Fairfield County. The choir, under the leadership of musicians Chris Coogan of Weston and Jason Terry of New York City, performs at venues throughout the state of Connecticut.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children and will help raise funds for the Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life “Comfort Backpack” program for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The program was inspired by pediatric brain cancer survivor Aaron Gaberman of Weston and the late New York Yankees baseball player and announcer Bobby Murcer.

For more information and tickets, visit berniandmurcer.org or email [email protected]