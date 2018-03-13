Gilbertie’s looking to move its offices in Easton

Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens is seeking to move its offices from the front barn to a new office trailer that would be placed in a rear area of the property at 65 Adams Road.

According to owner Sal Gilbertie’s letter to the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission, he plans to “rent a temporary office trailer,” similar to what is used at construction sites, to be placed near a small plastic greenhouse “away from all the wooden structures by over 50 feet.” The trailer would be 56 feet long by 12 feet wide, providing 672 square feet of space.

“It will be completely unobtrusive and impossible to be seen from any neighbors or streets,” Gilbertie wrote.

Moving the office to the new location is needed to “make our growing agricultural business more efficient,” according to Gilbertie.

The P&Z did not discuss the application in detail at its Feb. 21 meeting, preferring to visit the site before considering the request and wanting to verify the applicant is the exact same legal entity that owns the land. The application was tabled for later consideration.

Town records indicate that Gilbertie’s Land Co. LLC is the legal owner of the 34.2-acre property at 65 Adams Road as well as an adjoining 2.1-acres at 659 Sport Hill Road. The LLC uses a Rhode Island address.

Also at the meeting, the P&Z voted to allow a property owner to slightly move a barn being constructed due to topography.

Previously, James and Deborah Carrier received permission to build a barn on their property at 420 Black Rock Road (Route 58). The 26-foot by 48-foot wooden structure will be used for personal storage.

The barn being constructed will not change in size, but will be shifted 10 feet to the south so the ramps to access the structure won’t be as steep.

The contractor, Jack Kriskey, said once work began it became obvious the planned location presented a problem with the ramps. “There’s no way to get into it,” he said of the steepness of the ramps.

The barn is being built in a 100-year floodplain, and is near the Aspetuck River, Aspetuck Reservoir and Hemlock Reservoir.

The P&Z determined a new public hearing wasn’t necessary for the modified plan since it was “not significantly” different from the original application and didn’t represent a “greater use.” The new location also has received wetlands approval.

On another matter, the P&Z didn’t take up a request by developer Harold Rosnick to have the subdivision bond reduced for Adirondack Estates and River Road Estates for work involving Adirondack Trail.

Ed Nagy, town engineer and public works director, has provided comments on Rosnick’s request and the P&Z wants to provide time for Rosnick to respond before taking any action.