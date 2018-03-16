Get the buzz at Easton’s Trivia Bee

The Easton Learning Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Trivia Bee on Wednesday, March 28, at Samuel Staples Elementary School at 5:30 p.m.

Last year’s record-breaking event attracted more than 160 participants and raised thousands of dollars which was pumped back into Easton schools.

There are five age groups for the Trivia Bee (grade K-1, grade 2-3, grade 4-5, grade 6-8, and high school/adult).

Cost is $75 entry fee per team of three, with first-, second- and third-place trivia and costume prizes for each age group. Reserve your team’s spot at elfevents.org/.