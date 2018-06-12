Get ready for the Rock’n Roots 9K and One Mile Fun Run in Redding

It’s not too late to register for the Rock’n Roots 9K, a unique Redding race. It’s on track to be the biggest July 4th weekend race in Connecticut, but will still be small enough where it won’t feel crowded.

The race date is Saturday, June 30, starting 8 a.m. at the Redding Historical Society, 43 Lonetown Road. There will also be a one mile fun run.

Run through both sides of Putnam Park where American Revolution re-enactors from the 5th Connecticut Regiment will offer runners Gatorade.

Runners will get a Coolmax shirt or singlet, free entry into the Redding Historical Society Rock’n Roots Festival the same day ($20 value), doughnuts and bagels from Uncle Leo’s, medals, and other race gifts.

All proceeds will benefit the Redding Easton Boys & Girls Club, Redding Historical Society and the FANS of Putnam Park. For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/CT/Redding/ReddingRockNRoots9kand1MileFunRun.