Get ready for the Memorial Day parade in Weston

Preparations are underway for the 2018 Memorial Day parade, which is coming in a few short weeks.

This is the one and only parade in the town of Weston, and the parade committee needs participation and volunteers to help.

The parade is scheduled for Monday, May 28, at 10:45 a.m.

“If you want to march or have a spiffy car you’d like to show off, or if you’d like to promote your club or your team, please join us. This parade is a great way to honor our veterans, who have given so much to our country, and it is also a great community event,” said Lyette Segerdahl, parade organizer.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department, sponsor of the parade, welcomes all entries.

For more information, contact Lyette Segerdahl at 203-227-8081 or [email protected], or WVFD at 203-222-2647.