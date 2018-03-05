Get ready for another storm this week

While some power outages are still lingering in Redding and Weston from Friday’s Nor’easter, another storm is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect through late Wednesday night for southern Connecticut and portions of the northeast.

Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches.

The precipitation may begin as a rain and snow mixture Wednesday morning before changing to all snow Wednesday afternoon and evening. The precipitation is expected to taper off Wednesday night.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Wednesday with possible significant reductions in visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.