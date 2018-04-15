Georgetown brush fire takes 2 hours to get under control

A large brush fire between Portland Avenue and Peaceable Street in Georgetown on Saturday took approximately two hours to get under control, said Lt. Mike Smith from the West Redding Fire Department.

“The fire was on half an acre that was burning in the woods,” Smith said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area, 80 Portland Ave., at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The fire was reported from the Georgetown Fire Department. However, the West Redding and Redding Ridge Fire Departments, as well fire departments from Ridgefield, Weston and Bethel, were called to the scene for assistance, according to Smith.

“There was residential property close to where the fire was burning, “ Smith said. “They wanted to get a lot of people in quickly so they can get out quickly.”

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said this time of year is known for brush fires.

“It’s dry and there’s not much moisture,” he said.

Smith added to prevent brush fires, don’t dispose of cigarettes from car windows when driving.

He also pointed out a common cause of brush fires is lightning.

Fire prevention and awareness is “just a matter of people being vigilant and keeping an eye out,” Smith added.