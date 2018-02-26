Georgetown apartment ‘completely gutted’ from fire

“Flames were blowing out of five windows when we pulled onto the scene,” Georgetown Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Heibeck recalled when describing Saturday’s fire in Georgetown.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. in a six-unit apartment building at 56 Portland Avenue.

The apartment where the fire originated was completely gutted, Heibeck said.

“It will need work before anyone goes back in there,” he said. “It will have to be completely rebuilt. It will take about six months.”

The Georgetown Fire Department had mutual aid in putting out the fire from departments in Ridgefield, Wilton, West Redding, Redding Ridge, and Weston, according to Heibeck.

“We had approximately 35 firefighters on the scene,” he said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within a half-hour, but remained on the scene for four hours helping those who were displaced, according to Heibeck.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

Several other apartments in the building, aside from the one where the fire originated, were affected by the fire. Power needs to be restored to two apartments and another apartment suffered water damage, Heibeck said.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.