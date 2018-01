Funeral services have been set for Don Heibeck of Wilton, a longtime member of the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company who died on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown.

Heibeck’s family was the owner and founder of the Wilton landmark Heibeck’s stand, known for its burgers, sandwiches and ice cream. The store has been a favorite of Wilton and Redding schoolchildren for many decades.