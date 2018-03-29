Fun in all languages at International Festival in Redding

At the Redding Elementary School PTA’s fifth annual International Festival, 12 countries and Puerto Rico were represented. Students and parents put together presentations to take visitors around the world. Despite a nor’easter forcing the event to be rescheduled into a busy early spring weekend, the festival was well-attended by community members of all ages looking to experience new cultures.

As attendees walked around the elementary school gym, they enjoyed ice cream from Australia, cannoli dip from Malta, Italian cookies, an engaging wooden game from the Netherlands, a picture album from a family trip to Scotland, colorful bead craft from South Africa, photos and art from Peru, coffee and traditional outfits from Colombia, facts from Cuba, grandma’s homemade bread from Puerto Rico, a hibiscus drink served by a mom-daughter duo wearing traditional dresses from Mexico, a table featuring the popular European cartoon character Krtek from the Czech Republic, and baklava from Albania.

The atmosphere was festive as kindergartners and first graders performed several songs in English, Spanish and Japanese, under the direction of music teacher Kathy Weiss, to much applause. A string duet from Mia Callot and Maya Tedawes also delighted the attendees.

This marks the final year of leadership for the longtime International Festival chairs, Gosia Tedawes and Lisa Goldstein, who have worked on this signature RES PTA event since its inception. They had an excellent committee of Sandi Heslin, Angela Caes and Karen Callot, as well as the many country volunteers who contributed to the successful festival.