Friends of Weston Library receive $215,000 gift

There may be new programs and events on the horizon for patrons of the Weston Public Library. The Friends of the Library have received a $215,000 gift from the Daniel Edward Offutt, III Private Foundation Trust. The gift was announced last week by Richard Orenstein, foundation trustee.

Leslie Geller, co-president of the Friends of the Weston Library said she was “absolutely overjoyed” to learn the group had received this donation. “We are so very grateful to our benefactor for his generosity. We are a small group that tries to bring in a lot of activities that are mostly free and open to the public and we don’t have a tremendous amount of money at our disposal,” she said.

“I am so pleased Mr. Orenstein chose the Friends as one of the organizations to benefit from the Daniel Edward Offutt, III estate, said Karen Tatarka, library director. “This generous donation is very much needed and I know the Friends will put it to excellent use for the benefit of the community.”

Geller said the Friends, a non-profit group, raises money and provides services and programs to the library, and the $215,000 windfall will be a huge boon. “We want to benefit the community as much as possible and the group will be meeting soon to discuss the gift. In the meantime, we told Karen to get writing a wish list for the library so we can support it,” she said.

Daniel Offutt, the foundation donor, was a stock trader who lived in Weston for 30 years in a home that he built, before his death in 2016. A self-described “farmer,” Offutt’s proudest possession was a tobacco barn, which he and his friends disassembled in upstate Connecticut and moved to Weston. Offutt was also a sculptor, whose fanciful creations could be seen from the road of his Kettle Creek home.

The Friends of the Weston Library was just one of several area non-profit groups to receive a $215,000 gift from the foundation. Other recipients were the Westport and Wilton library associations, Beechwood Arts, Friends of the Levitt Pavilion, Fairfield University for the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County, Westport Historical Society, Silvermine Guild of Artists, Suzuki Music School, Music for Youth, Young Men’s Christian Association of Westport-Weston, Beechwood Arts for the Heida Hermanns International Music competition, and Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County.

In the past, the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust has bestowed scholarships to Weston High School students as well as a $100,000 grant to the Weston Historical Society to repair and restore the barn at the Coley Homestead.