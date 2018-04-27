Friends of Easton Library hold book sale

The Easton Public Library will host its semi-annual book sale from Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May 6.

The sale will feature gently used hardcover and paperback adult and children’s books, audiobooks, DVDs, and CDs.

It begins Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. for a preview. Admission is free for Friends members and $10 for non-members. On Saturday, May 5, book sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. The book sale concludes on Sunday, May 6. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and patrons may fill a bag or box for $10.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Public Library, the proceeds assist in library programming, materials and technology. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected]